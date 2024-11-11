Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China International Trademarks Rankings 2024
China PRC Trademarks Rankings 2024
China International Patent Rankings 2024
China PRC Patent Rankings 2024
Global Trade Secrets 2024
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
USA Trademark Rankings 2023
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders 2024
Theodore Sum
Theodore Sum
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Smart & Biggar
Jurisdiction:
Canada
Company Latest
IPH snaps up another Canadian IP firm with major acquisition
Canadian firm Fetherstonhaugh & Co rebrands
IPH group appoints Canadian regional CEO
More leaders
Diversity
Daphne Lainson
Principal
Smart & Biggar
Daphne Lainson serves as the leader of the life sciences and chem/bio practice groups.
profile
Donald MacOdrum
Counsel
Smart & Biggar
profile
Daniel Bereskin
Principal
Smart & Biggar
profile
Janice Bereskin
Principal
Smart & Biggar
More features
Civil RICO: A trade secrets super weapon
Bluebird TM dispute shows the answer is nearly always: Put it in writing
Startup CFO’s betrayal is a lesson in preparing for the worst
Timing it right: When to raise issues in an IP dispute