Melvin Garner

Mel Garner chairs the Japan practice group at Leason Ellis, which focuses on providing patent and trademark services for Japanese companies and firms. It includes native Japanese speakers which allows clients to communicate with the firm in Japanese. Garner also represents US clients in patent prosecution and patent and trade secret litigation. Garner is a former president of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association and the American Intellectual Property Law Association. He has been an expert witness in over 20 cases and is on the Executive Committee of the Hon. William C Conner Inn of Court.