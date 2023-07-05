Henry Gabathuler
Henry Gabathuler is a partner in the Patent and Litigation Practice Group at Leason Ellis, where he counsels clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies on all aspects of patent prosecution, litigation, and intellectual property portfolio development and licensing. Henry is a registered patent attorney and has extensive experience securing patent protection in the U.S. and worldwide. He also handles patent, trademark, copyright, antitrust and general business litigation matters, at both the district court and appellate court levels and often in a leading role. He counsels clients in a variety of industries including computer hardware and software, oil and gas, consumer electronics, telecommunications and medical technologies.
Leader Profiles
Of Counsel Michelle Levin has been a staple in the firm’s trademark practice group for over ten years. Michelle focuses on all aspects of domestic and foreign trademark prosecution, managing the worldwide trademark portfolios of clients from a variety of industries. She also conducts clearance work, including U.S. and foreign trademark availability searching and counseling on selecting new marks. Michelle is also regularly involved in contentious matters before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board as well as oppositions and cancellation actions abroad. Leason Ellis LLP
Partner Joel Felber is a partner in the Patent Practice Group at Leason Ellis and practices patent law with an emphasis on computing hardware and software technologies. Joel’s legal career draws on his prior work in industry as a computer programmer analyst and developer, as he counsels clients in a variety of technical areas such as digital health engagement and risk platforms, high-performance distributed intelligence systems, imaging systems, social marketing systems, collaborative media creation and wireless systems, cloud-based medical information management, interactive communications platforms, and encryption and security systems. In addition to patent and other forms of intellectual property procurement, Joel negotiates and drafts license and purchase agreements, software development, and consulting contracts. Leason Ellis LLP
Of Counsel Elizabeth Barnhard chairs the pharma/biotech practice group at Leason Ellis. She is an astute risk manager, a percipient counselor with a fine-tuned understanding of her clients‚Äô context and mission, and a global patent strategist. Barnhard draws on her in-depth experience of law firms and the pharma industry to help clients in a variety of industries and multi-disciplinary technologies create and commercialise robust worldwide intellectual property portfolios that protect new inventions and products and add value to their businesses. Her clients include large and small companies, academic and research institutions, startups and solo entrepreneurs. Leason Ellis LLP
Partner Robert Isackson is an accomplished, front-line IP litigator, counselor, and advisor fluent in all aspects of patents, trade secrets, trademarks, copyrights and designs. Focusing on patent, trade secret and technology disputes in trial court, his work includes appellate litigation, strategic review and counseling, opinions, transactions and IP due diligence. With nine trials, Isackson also has been trial team lead in over 60 district court cases filed in more than 20 states. He drives matters toward solving client problems. He is currently president of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association and serves as pro bono partner for the firm. Leason Ellis LLP