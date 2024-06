Madhu Rewari

Madhu has carved a niche in the field of trademark prosecution having represented numerous leading Indian companies and multinationals, including Fortune 500 companies in India as well as in the Indian Sub-continent. She advises various companies on brand adoption, protection and enforcement, commercialisation, drafting and negotiating various contracts. Madhu also assists clients in drafting Brand Usage Policy, Internet Policy, Privacy Policy etc.With 16 years of experience in the IPR, Madhu strategically performs due diligence for companies acquiring IP assets and advises on various commercial issues arising out of such contracts. She also advises on contentious issues like IP violations, misleading and false claims and has successfully represented clients in relation to advertising issues. Her most recent successes involved the publication of the trademarks LIFEBOUY and OLA CABS to be included in the well-known list published by the Trademarks Office. Madhu has also handled several Domain Name Disputes before WIPO and .IN Registry.