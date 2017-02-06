Accredited as one of India’s Top IP Attorney, Safir Anand is a Senior Partner & Head of Trademarks, Commercial & Contractual IP at Anand and Anand, with over 25 years of experience in providing inputs on strategy, business models, marketing and commercial insights, blended with an astute understanding of IP law that encompasses IP protection, IP enforcement, IP agreements, licensing, franchising, monetisation and due diligence.Safir has worked throughout his career to explore facets of monetization, fine-tuned the concept of Returns of Advertising, created industry level specialisations for the firm, worked with clients’ R&D Teams for product development and personally created product prototypes.Safir extensively contributes to prestigious national and international publications and is on the editorial panel of many leading journals and magazines focused on commercialization, licensing, franchising and other aspects of Intellectual Property. He also writes frequently for financial dailies and is featured on TV shows on trend forecastingSafir has been recognised by many prestigious forums such Financial Times London, Business World India and Forbes amongst many others for being an innovative professional.