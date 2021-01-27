Lilach Luzzatto Shukrun

Lilach is a fifth-generation member of The Luzzatto Group and a partner at Luzzatto and Luzzatto.

Lilach's expertise covers patent matters in the fields of mechanical and energy engineering. She handles many cases in the fields of medical devices, defense industries, energy engineering, the car industry, robotics, aeronautics, air-conditioning systems, heat transfer, fluid mechanics, agriculture, cannabis, software, industrial production, manufacturing plants, cosmetics, and home supplies.

Other areas of expertise include design applications and IP strategy. Lilach helps start-ups and global corporations with complex interrelated patent cases, providing commercially focused and proactive advice.

Lilach has a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering.