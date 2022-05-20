Lanny LEE is one of the founding Partners of HFG and been practicing law for more than 20 years in China. She has extensive experience in Intellectual Property rights including trademark, patent, copyright, business secrets and unfair competition.

Lanny’s legal opinions and professional expertise on legislation & practices regarding Intellectual Property rights are often invited by media. Her articles were published in magazines such as Intellectual Property, Modern Law Science, Japanese Patent，Japanese Intellectual Law Management , Chinese Trademark, as well as China Daily and Managing Intellectual Property.

Lanny mainly provides professional Intellectual Property legal services to world 500 companies or which 80% are foreign-invested companies and 20% Japanese enterprises. Moreover, Lanny has several cases listed as typical cases in China in the recent consecutive years.