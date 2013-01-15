Subscribe

HFG Law Firm & IP Practice

hfg-logo-for-wipr-1
China

HFG Law & Intellectual Property
Room 1801-1802, 18F, KYMS building, No. 758 West Nanjing Road, Shanghai 200041, China
Tel: +86 21 52135500
Fax: +86 21 52130895
Website: http://www.hfgip.com/

Fabio Giacopello
Partner - Foreign Lawyer
Email: giacopello@hfgip.com

Lanny Lee
Partner
Email: lli@hfgip.com

Daisy Yao
Partner
Email: dyao@hfgip.com

Company profile

HFG integrates its highly-regarded and renowned intellectual property practice with a consolidated expertise in corporate and commercial legal services. In recent years the firm has also developed top notch practices in Food Law and Technology Law.

Co-managed by multi-national professionals, HFG is able to provide one-stop-shop solutions to businesses with both intangible and tangible assets.

Our teams include attorneys at law, trademark and patent attorneys, and international counsels with a comprehensive expertise in luxury & fashion, food & beverage, information technology, gaming, retail, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, machinery accessories and logistics.

Thanks to the first-hand experience, transparent communication, continuous service improvement, we have gained trust and respect from our clients. We take great pride in our work for providing legal protection for clients’ businesses.

HFG also participates to the following associations: INTA, Marques, AIPPI, ASIPI and Shanghai Bar Association.

Areas of specialisation

  • Intellectual property registration and enforcement
  • Labour law
  • Food law
  • Tech law
  • Contact law
  • Legal prosecution

Association memberships

  • INTA
  • MARQUES
  • AIPPI
  • ASIPI
  • Shanghai Bar Association

Jurisdictions

  • Chinese
  • Italian
  • Spanish & Latin-American
  • BeneLux
  • Japanese

Company latest

Trademarks
China's trademark law: Evicting the squatters
4 June 2017
Trademarks
Paying for infringement
25 May 2016
Patents
Bring in the experts
2 October 2015
Trademarks
Anti-counterfeiting: Fighting counterfeits online
1 May 2015
article
Trademark horrors in China: the Dsquared2 case
30 September 2014


More features

Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
Global trademarks set to surpass 100 million by 2026
Catching low-number copycats
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
NPEs: US leads litigation activity but China sees 600% surge, says report
‘There’s too much at stake’: Unlocking China’s trade secrets regime
Chinese court upholds Burberry $800k win over ‘Baneberry’ infringer