HFG Law Firm & IP Practice
HFG Law & Intellectual Property
Room 1801-1802, 18F, KYMS building, No. 758 West Nanjing Road, Shanghai 200041, China
Tel: +86 21 52135500
Fax: +86 21 52130895
Website: http://www.hfgip.com/
Fabio Giacopello
Partner - Foreign Lawyer
Email: giacopello@hfgip.com
Lanny Lee
Partner
Email: lli@hfgip.com
Daisy Yao
Partner
Email: dyao@hfgip.com
Company profile
HFG integrates its highly-regarded and renowned intellectual property practice with a consolidated expertise in corporate and commercial legal services. In recent years the firm has also developed top notch practices in Food Law and Technology Law.
Co-managed by multi-national professionals, HFG is able to provide one-stop-shop solutions to businesses with both intangible and tangible assets.
Our teams include attorneys at law, trademark and patent attorneys, and international counsels with a comprehensive expertise in luxury & fashion, food & beverage, information technology, gaming, retail, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, machinery accessories and logistics.
Thanks to the first-hand experience, transparent communication, continuous service improvement, we have gained trust and respect from our clients. We take great pride in our work for providing legal protection for clients’ businesses.
HFG also participates to the following associations: INTA, Marques, AIPPI, ASIPI and Shanghai Bar Association.
Areas of specialisation
- Intellectual property registration and enforcement
- Labour law
- Food law
- Tech law
- Contact law
- Legal prosecution
Association memberships
- INTA
- MARQUES
- AIPPI
- ASIPI
- Shanghai Bar Association
Jurisdictions
- Chinese
- Italian
- Spanish & Latin-American
- BeneLux
- Japanese