HFG Law Firm & IP Practice

HFG Law & Intellectual Property

Room 1801-1802, 18F, KYMS building, No. 758 West Nanjing Road, Shanghai 200041, China

Tel: +86 21 52135500

Fax: +86 21 52130895

Website: http://www.hfgip.com/



Fabio Giacopello

Partner - Foreign Lawyer

Email: giacopello@hfgip.com

Lanny Lee

Partner

Email: lli@hfgip.com

Daisy Yao

Partner

Email: dyao@hfgip.com

Company profile

HFG integrates its highly-regarded and renowned intellectual property practice with a consolidated expertise in corporate and commercial legal services. In recent years the firm has also developed top notch practices in Food Law and Technology Law.

Co-managed by multi-national professionals, HFG is able to provide one-stop-shop solutions to businesses with both intangible and tangible assets.

Our teams include attorneys at law, trademark and patent attorneys, and international counsels with a comprehensive expertise in luxury & fashion, food & beverage, information technology, gaming, retail, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, machinery accessories and logistics.

Thanks to the first-hand experience, transparent communication, continuous service improvement, we have gained trust and respect from our clients. We take great pride in our work for providing legal protection for clients’ businesses.

HFG also participates to the following associations: INTA, Marques, AIPPI, ASIPI and Shanghai Bar Association.

Areas of specialisation

Intellectual property registration and enforcement

Labour law

Food law

Tech law

Contact law

Legal prosecution

Association memberships

INTA

MARQUES

AIPPI

ASIPI

Shanghai Bar Association

Jurisdictions