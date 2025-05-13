Fabio Giacopello is one of the managing partners of HFG Law & Intellectual Property. He has been widely recognized as one of the most valuable Intellectual Property practitioner in China. Among the awards and recognitions Fabio received recently the following: “Recommended lawyer” by Legal500, “Winner of Client Choice Award – Trademarks (China)” by ILO, “IP Star” by Managing Intellectual Property, “Notable practitioner” by Chamber and Partners, “Leading practitioner” by WIPR, “Expert in the trademark category” by Asia IP. He is author of several articles published by International and local publishing houses. Fabio often cooperates with education institutions and associations for giving lectures about Chinese IP System and/or European IP System (INTA, CIPA, Indicam, SMI, China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, etc.). Fabio has substantive experience in trademark portfolio management, trademark disputes and litigations, and enforcement including anti-counterfeiting. Fabio’s practice includes technology transfer, patent and trade secret litigations, and arbitration in relation to disloyal behaviors of employees. He has also achieved brilliant results in commercial and corporate transactions on behalf of international companies.