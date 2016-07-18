Fabio Giacopello is senior partner at HFG Law & Intellectual Property. He’s been widely recognized as one of the most valuable intellectual property practitioners in China.

Fabio has substantive experience in trademark portfolio management, trademark disputes and litigations and enforcement, anti-counterfeiting, technology transfer, patent and trade secret litigations, arbitrations, commercial and corporate transactions.

Among others recognitions, Fabio has been nominated “Recommended lawyer” by Legal500, “Winner of Client Choice Award – Trademarks (China)” by ILO, “IP Star” by Managing Intellectual Property, “Notable practitioner” by Chamber and Partners, “Leading practitioner” by WIPR, “Expert in the trademark category” by Asia IP.