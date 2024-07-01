Subscribe

Jonathan Ashtor

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Global Co-Head of Paul, Weiss’s Intellectual Property and Technology Transactions
  • Firm: Paul, Weiss








More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide