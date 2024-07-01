Subscribe

Ivana Knezevic

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Senior Trademark & Patent Attorney
  • Firm: ZMP (Živko Mijatović & Partners)




More leaders

profile
Mina Jovanovic Ninkovic
Senior Counsel / Attorney at Law   ZMP (Živko Mijatović & Partners)  
profile
Djura Mijatovic
Managing Partner   ZMP (Živko Mijatović & Partners)  
profile
Vladimir Marenovic
Senior Associate   ZMP (Živko Mijatović & Partners)  
profile
Marija Markicevic Pijevic
Senior Counsel / Attorney at Law   ZMP (Živko Mijatović & Partners)  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide