Subscribe

Cordula Schumacher

Cordula-Schumacher

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Arnold Ruess
  • Practice area: Litigation, Patents




More leaders

profile
Bernhard Arnold
Partner   Arnold Ruess  
profile
Peter Ruess
Partner   Arnold Ruess  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide