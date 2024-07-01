Subscribe

Charles Hooker

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Company Latest

Kilpatrick appoints technology litigator as chair-elect
Former Kilpatrick Townsend lawyer returns from Amazon
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton expands Denver office
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton names new managing partner
Georgia jury sides with Velcro in patent case




More leaders

profile
Kollin Zimmermann
Partner   Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton  
profile
Dennis Wilson
Partner   Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton  
profile
Chris Woods
Partner   Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton  
profile
Roger Wylie
Managing Partner   Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide