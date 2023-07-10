Adv. Amir Palmery
Key Details
- The Luzzatto Group
- Senior Attorney, Head of Trademarks
- +972-73-226-2626
- amirp@luzzatto.co.il
- https://www.theluzzattogroup.com
Amir is an IP attorney and head of the trademarks department and has been dealing with trademarks since he joined the firm in 2003.
Amir has extensive experience advising clients in IP matters relating to the protection, enforcement, and exploitation of trademarks. He also manages trademark and patent portfolios for international and Israeli clients.
His expertise covers the filing and prosecution of applications for national and international trademarks and patent applications before the Israeli Patent Office. Amir advises international companies in the Pharmaceutical industry and other multinational companies from different sectors.
