Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Zhao Ling
Zhao Ling
Key details
Job title:
Senior Patent Attorney
Firm:
CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office
Jurisdiction:
China
Type:
Non-Contentious, Contentious
Rationale:
China PRC Trademarks 2024: Outstanding,
China PRC Trademarks 2024: Notable
