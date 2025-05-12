Subscribe

Xiaodi Ding

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Senior Associate
  • Firm: Shanghai Pacific Legal
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious




More leaders

profile
Frank Liu
Head of IP Practice   Shanghai Pacific Legal  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
US-China tariffs: What hope is there for IP rightsholders?
Fakes and how to fight them