Subscribe

Steven Carlson

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

Non-competes: Reversal of FTC's ‘sledgehammer’ approach brings welcome relief
Non-competes: Reversal of FTC's ‘sledgehammer’ approach brings welcome relief
WesternGeco v Ion Geophysical: all you need to know
Robins Kaplan names IP litigation chair








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test