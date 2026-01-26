R. Wilson “Trey” Powers III, Ph.D., is a director in Sterne Kessler’s Trial & Appellate and Biotechnology & Chemical Practice Groups. Trey also co-chairs the firm’s PTAB Trials practice. He has served as counsel on about one hundred inter partes review and post-grant review proceedings and has extensive experience litigating before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Trey also specializes in the interface between district court litigation and PTAB proceedings. He also assists clients with U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) investigations under §337, evaluates patent portfolios, drafts patent applications, and prosecutes interferences, as well as other intellectual property strategic advice.