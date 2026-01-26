Bonnie Nannenga-Combs, Ph.D.

Request Trial

Bonnie W. Nannenga-Combs, Ph.D. is a director in Sterne Kessler’s Biotechnology & Chemical Practice Group and a co-chair of the Patent Prosecution Practice. Bonnie represents clients in various stages of development and commercialization of life science therapeutics, such as gene therapy, RNA therapies, antisense technologies, biologics, therapeutic antibodies, cell therapy, vaccines, diagnostics, small and large molecule formulations, and nucleic acid delivery. She counsels domestic and international clients on patent procurement, clearance strategies, and management of complex worldwide patent portfolios. Bonnie’s expertise includes developing exclusivity strategies for companies with therapies targeting genetic diseases, including orphan and rare diseases, and vaccines for bacterial and viral diseases.

Rooted in rights: Lessons from plant patent infringement and invalidity cases
