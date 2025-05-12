Subscribe

Paul Cox

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

Leading TM law firms and lawyers recognised in new UK rankings
Leading TM law firms and lawyers recognised in new UK rankings




More leaders

profile
Roy Crozier
Co-Founder | Partner   Ionic Legal  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test