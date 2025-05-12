Subscribe

Michael Renaud

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Chair, Intellectual Property Division
  • Firm: Mintz
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Contentious




More leaders

profile
Siegmund Gutman
Chair – Life Sciences Litigation Practice | Co-chair – Patent Litigation Practice   Mintz  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test