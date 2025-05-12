Latest
Jeremy Hertzog
Jeremy Hertzog
Key details
Job title:
Partner | Chair of Innovation
Firm:
Mishcon de Reya
Jurisdiction:
UK
Type:
Contentious
WIPR Ranking:
UK Trademarks 2025: Highly Recommended
Letters of note
Letters of note
Mishcon de Reya takes Pitmans partner
profile
David Rose
Head of Intellectual Property | Chair – Patent Group
Mishcon de Reya
profile
Sally Britton
Partner | Head of Brands
Mishcon de Reya
profile
Stuart Lester
Partner
Mishcon de Reya
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test