Subscribe

Israel Escobedo

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Head of Litigation
  • Firm: Dumont
  • Jurisdiction: Mexico
  • Type: Contentious

Company Latest

Salary gaps, bias and housework: Mexico’s diversity challenges
Salary gaps, bias and housework: Mexico’s diversity challenges
Raising awareness of counterfeiting in Mexico: a call to action
Non-traditional trademarks: Sights, sounds and smells




More leaders

profile
Christian Thomae
Head of Trademarks   Dumont  
Diversity
Laura Collada
Managing Partner   Dumont  
profile
Victor Garrido
Head of Patents   Dumont  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test