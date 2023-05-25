Subscribe
shutterstock_1493658179_marcos_castillo
25 May 2023FeaturesMauricio Galindo

Raising awareness of counterfeiting in Mexico: a call to action

Counterfeiting is a global issue that causes significant harm to the economy, society, and consumers. It affects not only the owners of IP but also consumers who knowingly or not purchase counterfeit goods.

In terms of the global economy, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) estimates that the value of counterfeit and pirated goods is US$509 billion annually. This represents a significant loss of revenue for legitimate businesses and governments worldwide.

Furthermore, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has recognised that counterfeiting and piracy undermine the rules-based international trading system, as they violate intellectual property rights and restrict trade.

In Mexico, counterfeiting has become a serious problem, and the lack of collective consciousness exacerbates the situation.

According to a study conducted in 2022 by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), counterfeiting costs the Mexican economy around US$11 billion annually, representing 2.4% of the country’s GDP. This makes it one of the most significant threats to the country’s economic development, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already caused substantial damage to the economy.

The production and marketing of counterfeited products respond directly to the consumers’ demand. However, purchasing fake goods is not only illegal but undermines innovation and creativity, harming those who invest their time, effort, and money in developing new products and services.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Police anti-counterfeit raid discovers missing children
2 March 2023   Children ‘went missing from asylum seeker hotels’ | Manchester police are cracking down on Cheetham Hill ‘counterfeit street’.
Trademarks
Police seize counterfeit England World Cup shirts
21 November 2022   Criminal networks ‘exploiting fan loyalty’ | UK Intellectual Property Office partners with City of London police to seize shirts, badges, and cash from multiple raids.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024   Federal Cartel Office says alliance of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, VW and ThyssenKrupp can go ahead | To avoid sanctions, the car makers must focus negotiations on SEPs that can be applied in other industries—not just automotive.
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
WIPR reports from INTA’s Annual Meeting
Soaring global trade in counterfeit goods set to hit £1.43 trillion by 2030
Pivotal 'Polo Club' ruling tears up director liability for UK third-party torts
Empowering marginalised communities with IP
Benefits of Eurasian design protection
Tencent: 'Litigation's not the only way to tackle counterfeits'