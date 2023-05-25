Raising awareness of counterfeiting in Mexico: a call to action

Counterfeiting is a global issue that causes significant harm to the economy, society, and consumers. It affects not only the owners of IP but also consumers who knowingly or not purchase counterfeit goods.

In terms of the global economy, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) estimates that the value of counterfeit and pirated goods is US$509 billion annually. This represents a significant loss of revenue for legitimate businesses and governments worldwide.

Furthermore, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has recognised that counterfeiting and piracy undermine the rules-based international trading system, as they violate intellectual property rights and restrict trade.

In Mexico, counterfeiting has become a serious problem, and the lack of collective consciousness exacerbates the situation.

According to a study conducted in 2022 by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), counterfeiting costs the Mexican economy around US$11 billion annually, representing 2.4% of the country’s GDP. This makes it one of the most significant threats to the country’s economic development, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already caused substantial damage to the economy.

The production and marketing of counterfeited products respond directly to the consumers’ demand. However, purchasing fake goods is not only illegal but undermines innovation and creativity, harming those who invest their time, effort, and money in developing new products and services.