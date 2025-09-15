Subscribe

Graham Lewis

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: J A Kemp
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Recommended, UK Patents 2025: Highly Recommended

Company Latest

Tech firms: Is EU’s ambitious SEP plan ‘Mission Impossible’?
Tech firms: Is EU’s ambitious SEP plan ‘Mission Impossible’?
J A Kemp adds partner in London
Tech firms: Is EU’s ambitious SEP plan ‘Mission Impossible’?




More leaders

profile
Andreas Theisen
Partner   J A Kemp  
profile
Charlotte Stirling
Partner   J A Kemp  
profile
Tom Albertini
Partner   J A Kemp  
profile
Ben Mooneapillay
Partner   J A Kemp  




More features

Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed