Subscribe

Andreas Theisen

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: J A Kemp
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious

Company Latest

Tech firms: Is EU’s ambitious SEP plan ‘Mission Impossible’?
Tech firms: Is EU’s ambitious SEP plan ‘Mission Impossible’?
J A Kemp
J A Kemp to open office in Cambridge




More leaders

profile
Charlotte Stirling
Partner   J A Kemp  
profile
Ben Mooneapillay
Partner   J A Kemp  
profile
Tom Albertini
Partner   J A Kemp  
profile
James Fish
Partner | Head of Trademarks and Designs Group   J A Kemp  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test