Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Gabriele Engels
Gabriele Engels
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
D Young & Co
Jurisdiction:
Germany
Company Latest
D Young & Co hires IP counsel from Bird & Bird
D Young & Co hires IP counsel from Bird & Bird
D Young & Co boosts IP practice in Germany
More leaders
Diversity
Vicky Maynard
IP Practices Manager
D Young & Co
Vicky Maynard is the IP practices manager at D Young & Co
profile
Peter Byrd
Senior Associate
D Young & Co
profile
Anna Reid
Partner
D Young & Co
profile
Anton Baker
Partner
D Young & Co
More features
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test