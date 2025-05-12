Subscribe

Éamon Chawke

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

Briffa




More leaders

profile
William Miles
Partner   Briffa  
profile
Margaret Briffa
Founder | Consultant   Briffa  
profile
Ramsay Monime
Partner   Briffa  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test