Subscribe

Claire Evans

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

UK Budget: A missed opportunity?
UK Budget: A missed opportunity?
Harry and Meghan should ‘do the right thing’ and withdraw TMs
A quarter of UK consumers ripped off by counterfeits: report




More leaders

profile
Andy King
Head of Trademarks | Member of Management Board   Mewburn Ellis  
profile
Kate O'Rourke
Of Counsel   Mewburn Ellis  
profile
Rebecca Anderson-Smith
Partner   Mewburn Ellis  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test