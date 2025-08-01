Subscribe

Charles Collins-Chase

Key details

  • Job title: Appellate Section Co-Leader
  • Firm: Finnegan
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Practice area: Patents
  • Type: Contentious

Company Latest

Why the ITC is a friendlier forum for patent litigation
Why the ITC is a friendlier forum for patent litigation
The history and purpose of section 1782: will courts permit discovery into documents located abroad?
YouTube’s ‘Checks’ copyright system: what lawyers think




More leaders

profile
Cory Bell
Partner   Finnegan  
Diversity
Ming-Tao Yang
Partner   Finnegan  
profile
Elizabeth Ferrill
Partner   Finnegan  
profile
James Barney
Managing Partner   Finnegan  




More features

FRAND in the UK part 2: Interim licences and other jurisdictions
FRAND in the UK part 1: Where does the court now stand?
Thaler 2: AI-generated inventions return to the UK High Court
Three reasons why the UK’s SEPs plans ‘misunderstand' licensing reality