Subscribe

Brice Lynch

author-placeholder

Key details

Company Latest

Amy Candido to head IP litigation team at Simpson Thacher
Amy Candido to head IP litigation team at Simpson Thacher
Spotify turns down the volume on Eminem copyright claims




More leaders

profile
Mike Powell
Partner   Quinn Emanuel  
profile
Robert Stone
Partner   Quinn Emanuel  
profile
John Quinn
Executive Chairman | Founding Partner   Quinn Emanuel  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test