Subscribe

Bing Li

author-placeholder
Unitalen Attorneys at Law

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Unitalen Attorneys at Law
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Practice area: Trademarks, Copyright
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious

Company Latest

Fakes and how to fight them
Fakes and how to fight them








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
US-China tariffs: What hope is there for IP rightsholders?
Fakes and how to fight them