Unitalen Attorneys at Law

Since its founding in 1994, Unitalen has assumed its place as China's preeminent, full-service, intellectual property law firm. Our staff, comprising of 700 attorneys, paralegals and law clerks, provides services to our firm's clients from our branch offices in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wenzhou, Jinjiang, Haikou, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Changsha, Baoding, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Xi’an, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Changchun, Suzhou, Dongguan, HongKong, Xiamen, Shenyang and Dalian centrally coordinated by our Beijing headquarters. With many years of practice in this arcane field of law, Unitalen has blossomed into one of China's largest intellectual property law firms, offering a full battery of intellectual property (IP) and other technology services, including procuring, licensing and enforcing IP rights, providing guidance to avoid infringement of existing third-party IP rights. Unitalen has extensive experience in the preparation of patent, trademark and copyright applications. We vigorously represent the interests of our clients before regulatory and administrative agencies and courts.

Areas of Specialisation:

Patent application and protection involving mechanical, metallurgical, petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnological, foodstuff, light industrial, agricultural, electric, electronic, telecommunication, computers, aeronautic and space engineering, oceanological and geological and other technical fields;

Filing patent applications, request for re-examination, request for revocation and invalidation of a patent right and other matters;

Appeal to the people's court on behalf of the client, not satisfied with the decision of re-examination, revocation and invalidation in respect of a patent right;

Services concerning consultation, investigation, obtaining of evidences, request for administrative mediation, institution of legal proceedings in the court for the interested party;

Services on licensing and assignment of patents;

Services for patent search and market supervision;

Trademark application and protection;

Filing trademark applications, request for re-examination, opposition adjudication of disputes and cancellation of improperly registered trademarks

