Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2025
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Alexandra Yang
Alexandra Yang
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Fangda Partners
Jurisdiction:
China
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
China PRC Trademarks 2024: Outstanding,
China PRC Patents 2024: Outstanding
More features
Why the ITC is a friendlier forum for patent litigation
F-AI-R use: Lessons on genAI training in Anthropic and Meta
AI and IP law: What is the Nigerian legal perspective?
How in-house patent pros are ‘enablers of innovation’