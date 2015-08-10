Subscribe
10 August 2015

When silence equals refusal

This latter decree had specified cases in which the silence of the administration amounted to a refusal, depending on the subject of the application for a trademark or a patent and the time period in which the refusal was granted.

Now, the only requests to which silence of the administration during a certain time period equals refusal are the following:

i. Accreditation of industrial and artisanal geographical indications; and

ii. Supplementary protection certificates (SPCs, governed by Regulation [EC] No. 1610/96 of the European Parliament and of the Council of July 23, 1996 concerning the creation of a SPC for plant protection products and regulation [EC] No. 469/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 6, 2009 concerning the SPC for medicinal products).

The time period after which the (rejection) decision is deemed to have taken place for (i) is two months, with the possibility of an additional one-month extension; and for (ii) one year.

A decision on the grant of a French patent cannot now, under any circumstances, be the object of an implicit refusal. The same holds true, mutatis mutandis, for opposition decisions against a trademark filing.

Other exceptions to the principle of ‘silence amounts to approval’ still exist.

The National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) has six months to rule on a registration request (acceptance or refusal). After the six-month period has elapsed, the silence of the administration amounts to an implicit refusal decision. However, this time period may be interrupted in cases of issuance of an official notification or, in cases of deferred publication, until the deferral is waived.

Registration and extension (renewal) of a design

