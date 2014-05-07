Subscribe
8 May 2014

Gurry’s second term as WIPO director general confirmed

Francis Gurry’s second term as director general of WIPO was confirmed at the organisation’s general assembly in Geneva held today, May 8.

His nomination was secured in March by the coordination committee. Gurry had beaten fellow candidate, Geoffrey Onyeama, by more than 20 votes.

His second term will begin on October 1, 2014 and run until September 2020.

In his acceptance speech, Gurry said: “I believe that the fundamental challenge that we face as an organisation is to achieve a shared understanding of the contribution and value of intellectual property to economic, social and cultural development.”

Gurry is the fourth director general since the founding ofWIPO in 1967.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Questel builds on AI plan with Swiss partnership
Amazon’s VP and counsel to lead INTA in 2024
‘Cheese with holes’: Gruyère's IP woes in the US
Gloves off as boxing organisations square up over belts
Swiss government secures Indian TM victory
Lindt secures chocolate victory at home
UKIPO adds 3m trademarks to database
Snapchat ‘refuses’ to pay musicians, claims Swiss licensor