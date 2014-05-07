Gurry’s second term as WIPO director general confirmed

Francis Gurry’s second term as director general of WIPO was confirmed at the organisation’s general assembly in Geneva held today, May 8.

His nomination was secured in March by the coordination committee. Gurry had beaten fellow candidate, Geoffrey Onyeama, by more than 20 votes.

His second term will begin on October 1, 2014 and run until September 2020.

In his acceptance speech, Gurry said: “I believe that the fundamental challenge that we face as an organisation is to achieve a shared understanding of the contribution and value of intellectual property to economic, social and cultural development.”

Gurry is the fourth director general since the founding ofWIPO in 1967.