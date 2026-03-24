Loik Moulinier
Key details
- Job title: Senior Legal Counsel & Co-Leader IP
- Organisation:BNP Paribas
- Geography: France
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Loik Moulinier has been with leading French multinational bank BNP Paribas for over 20 years. He is currently senior legal counsel and co-leader of the IP Shared Service Center in Paris. Moulinier’s role involves corporate brand management, domain names management, and communication and digital work.
Comments
“Beyond his skills and expertise in intellectual property, I am impressed that Loik’s work spans the entire BNP Paribas Group—with implications across different countries and entities.
“This requires strong abilities to understand the specificities of each jurisdiction as well as excellent adaptability and comprehension skills. He also has a very pragmatic approach to risk, a quality that is essential for being a good in-house counsel and a trusted daily business partner.”