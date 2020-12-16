Subscribe
shutterstock_1130196851_robson90
16 December 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

BNP Paribas wins UK rights to ‘Cpay’ fintech brand

French banking group BNP Paribas has prevailed in a UK trademark dispute with fintech start-up Cryptopay over the rights to the ‘Cpay’ brand.

In December 2018, BNP filed to register three logos for ‘Cpay’, a top-up based debit and credit card for use in Europe and the UK. The following month, Cryptopay filed to protect ‘C.Pay’—a card which allows users to use Bitcoin to pay in local currencies around the world.

Both companies opposed each other’s applications, claiming they had prior rights to use the brand. In a combined decision dealing with all of the proceedings, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) cleared BNP’s marks for registration and refused Cryptopay’s.

According to the IPO, Cryptopay failed to substantiate its argument that it had built up significant goodwill in the UK for the ‘C.Pay’ brand. Cryptopay had cited a 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) to finance its expansion as evidence of the goodwill.

But the IPO examiner noted: “The ICO’s availability was restricted in the UK to self-certified sophisticated investors only. I have no evidence or submissions to explain what this means; and of the $6 million worth of investments, there is no evidence as to whether these consumers were in the UK.” The IPO also rejected other evidence including marketing expenditure, as it was not clear that it was targeted at the UK.

The IPO rejected Cryptopay’s opposition on this basis, before examining BNP’s action and again ruling in the French bank’s favour.

According to the IPO examiner, the average consumer was likely to mistake Cryptopay’s mark for BNP’s, with there being a likelihood of both direct and indirect confusion.

“I have found that the goods and services range from being identical to being similar to a medium degree,” the examiner wrote, adding: “The colour/stylisation is likely to be seen as different presentation being used by the same or economically linked undertakings.”

The decision means BNP’s marks can proceed to registration in the UK, while Cryptopay must pay £1,400 towards BNP’s legal costs.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Influential Women in IP
JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas GCs launch D&I pledge
1 October 2020   Senior in-house attorneys from JP Morgan Chase, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are among leading general counsels from the financial services sector who have committed to better promote D&I in the legal sector.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges