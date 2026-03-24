Todd Williams

Comments

“Todd always provides clear and well-scoped instructions that allow us to work efficiently and effectively.



“His considerable experience and thoughtful approach means he is just as comfortable working through points of detail as he is discussing the big picture.



“He shows good intuition for strategic considerations as well as asking really good questions and gently challenging where appropriate, leading to high quality work output from the team.



“He demonstrates strong responsiveness and accessibility, for example through well-organised timelines, swift replies to questions, and timely document reviews.”