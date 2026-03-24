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Susanne Teixeira is lauded by multiple counsel from law firms and companies across the globe who regard her as a “business strategist” with exceptional qualities that have significantly contributed to the growth of Spin Master’s IP.



Peers praise her “outstanding commercial and business skills”, noting she is “profit-driven in her thinking” with the ability to “expertly leverage legal tools to gain business advantages”.



Teixeira “thinks ahead to anticipate risks and opportunities and consistently designs innovative enforcement strategies that deliver best-in-class IP protection”. She is “not only a guardian of IP but a trusted advisor who collaborates with R&D, marketing, and other legal professionals”.



“Her ability to align IP strategy with business objectives demonstrates elite-level professionalism.”



Peers also praise her leadership and communication skills, commenting that she is “an inspirational leader who builds and empowers high-performing teams, fosters a culture of excellence and innovation, and leads with integrity”. They add she is a “highly skilled communicator with external parties” who “works in an extremely constructive way with her internal colleagues”.



“Susanne provides clear, commercially-grounded instructions, demonstrates exemplary responsiveness, and ensures efficient, high-quality execution of all matters”.



“She’s approachable and collaborative yet commands authority when it comes to legal issues that matter most to Spin Master.”



“One of the most collaborative instructors I work with. She has an excellent grasp of different strategies to deal with infringement across the globe.”



“Susanne encourages outside counsels to ask questions and fully understand the business needs behind each matter. This openness fosters stronger partnerships and ensures that legal strategies are practical, effective and aligned with commercial objectives.”



Teixeira is also commended by those that have worked with her for her deep knowledge of IP, one peer notes her “unmatched abilities to both understand the extent of third-party IP protection rights of competitors as well as being able to protect against third-party infringement on behalf of Spin Master”.



Others highlight her knowledge of the law across multiple jurisdictions: she has “helped Spin Master become one of the most powerful companies in terms of IP protection in the world”.



“Susanne has a rare ability to keep complex projects moving seamlessly while staying on top of emerging trends in IP which is critical in any fast-changing industry. She knows Spin Master inside and out […] Susanne also brings deep expertise in both US and Canadian law.”