Simone Ferrara
Key details
- Job title: SVP Technology & IP Strategy
- Organisation:V-Nova
- Geography: UK
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Simone Ferrara oversees V-Nova’s IP and standardisation strategy. He manages a team of engineers focused on the evolution of V-Nova technology.
V-Nova is a multinational IP and technology company headquartered in London. It is best known for innovation in data compression technology for video and images.
Since 2023, Ferrara has been a member of the DVB (Digital Video Broadcasting—a set of international open standards for digital television) Steering Board which is responsible for the policy direction of the DVB Project. The DVB Project is an industrial consortium.
He was head of the Education & Professional Standards Committee at the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys and a patent attorney at Vodafone.
He was also education secretary of the CIPA Informals—the student body of the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys.
Comments
“Simone has been instrumental in shaping V-Nova’s global IP and licensing strategy, driving initiatives that strengthen industry trust and innovation. He has reinforced fair and transparent licensing practices by leading V-Nova’s entry into major patent pools such as Access Advance HEVC and the Video Distribution Pool.
“Simone also designed and launched the MPEG-5 LCEVC licensing program while sharing thought leadership at leading IP conferences on video innovation, artificial intelligence and IP strategy. Under Simone’s guidance, V-Nova’s patent portfolio grew to over 1,000 assets—earning recognition among the UK’s top 20 most innovative companies.
“On the technical front Simone has led MPEG-5 LCEVC standardisation across global forums including SBTVD (Brazil), ATSC (North America), and DVB (Europe)—contributing over 30 technical proposals and drafting key specifications.
“This commitment to advancing standards is matched by personal achievement. Simone was recognised as one of the UK’s leading inventors—securing the second-highest number of patent grants from the UK Intellectual Property Office in 2024.”