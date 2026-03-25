Profile

Simone Ferrara oversees V-Nova’s IP and standardisation strategy. He manages a team of engineers focused on the evolution of V-Nova technology.

V-Nova is a multinational IP and technology company headquartered in London. It is best known for innovation in data compression technology for video and images.

Since 2023, Ferrara has been a member of the DVB (Digital Video Broadcasting—a set of international open standards for digital television) Steering Board which is responsible for the policy direction of the DVB Project. The DVB Project is an industrial consortium.

He was head of the Education & Professional Standards Committee at the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys and a patent attorney at Vodafone.

He was also education secretary of the CIPA Informals—the student body of the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys.