Sarah Love
Key details
- Job title: IP & Marketing Specialist
- Organisation:Valvoline Global Operations
- Geography: US
- Level:Mid-level
Profile
Sarah Love has worked at Valvoline Global Operations for over 11 years and now holds the position of intellectual property and marketing specialist.
Love contributed to brand management and product marketing initiatives in her previous role as global IP portfolio manager. She is based in Kentucky.
Comments
“Sarah Love has provided essential leadership in protecting Valvoline’s trademarks across the global automotive‑services sector. Her work ensures consistent brand usage, minimises infringement risks, and supports expansion into new service formats.
“Her proactive monitoring and enforcement strategies have preserved the company’s long‑standing brand trust and market recognition.”