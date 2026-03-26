Profile

Seattle-based Russ Jacobs is the director and managing corporate counsel for intellectual property at the world’s biggest coffee chain, Starbucks.

The role marks a return to Starbucks as he previously held leadership roles in the company’s Law and Corporate Affairs department.

His responsibilities included overseeing IP clearance, prosecution, disputes, transactions, and leading global anti-counterfeiting efforts. He has also advised on technology, litigation, commercial and marketing law matters.

Jacobs has been regarded as a leading scholar on surname trademarks and has written on other IP topics—particularly consumer protection and privacy.

Prior to assuming his current role, Jacobs served on the executive team and led the legal and public policy functions for the National CASA/GAL Association for Children.

Jacobs began his legal career in private practice at Hughes Hubbard & Reed, followed by time at the technology boutique firm Focal.