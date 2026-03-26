Profile

Qianru Li is the executive director, senior associate general counsel and therapeutics IP lead at Genentech.

Li has been at Genentech for 10 years and previously worked as an associate at law firm Ropes & Gray.

Her educational background in science (Bachelor of Science in biotechnology at Peking University and PHD in genetics at Harvard University) has provided a strong foundation for her current work at Genentech.

San Francisco-based Genentech is an independent subsidiary of Swiss holding company Roche—one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

It is known as the world’s first biotechnology company.