Paula Román Maestre
Key details
- Job title: Senior IP—Brand Protection Counsel
- Organisation:Play'n GO
- Geography: Spain
- Practice Areas: Trademarks, Copyright
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Madrid-based Paula Román Maestre is a senior IP and brand protection lawyer at Play'n GO—a supplier of online slots to the casino industry.
Alongside her current role, Román Maestre is a guest lecturer at Laguna University where she lectures on IP and artificial intelligence.
She was a legal affairs advisor at the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), IP counsel at IP agents ISERN Patentes y Marcas in Barcelona, and advertising counsel at Autocontrol—the Association for the Autoregulation of Commercial Communications, before joining Play'n GO in 2023.
Comments
“With a strong international background and extensive experience in managing global patent and trademark portfolios, Paula has demonstrated outstanding leadership, strategic thinking and technical expertise. She plays a key role in aligning IP protection with business objectives—enabling innovation while mitigating risk in highly competitive markets.
“Paula is widely respected for her professionalism, her ability to navigate complex cross-border IP matters and her proactive engagement with internal teams and external stakeholders. Her work reflects not only legal excellence but also business acumen and ethical integrity—qualities that define a world-class IP counsel.”