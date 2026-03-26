Profile

Madrid-based Paula Román Maestre is a senior IP and brand protection lawyer at Play'n GO—a supplier of online slots to the casino industry.

Alongside her current role, Román Maestre is a guest lecturer at Laguna University where she lectures on IP and artificial intelligence.

She was a legal affairs advisor at the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), IP counsel at IP agents ISERN Patentes y Marcas in Barcelona, and advertising counsel at Autocontrol—the Association for the Autoregulation of Commercial Communications, before joining Play'n GO in 2023.