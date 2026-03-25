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Nei Narriman

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Key details

  • Job title: Global Head of IP
  • Organisation:Puma
  • Geography: Germany
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Neil Narriman joined Puma in 2006 and heads up the company’s IP function. The sports footwear, apparel and accessories company is best known for its Puma shoewear and Cobra golf brands. Puma markets and distributes products in approximately 120 countries across the world.Narriman is responsible for all legal aspects of the protection and enforcement of Puma’s IP worldwide. He joined Puma as senior brand protection manager in 2006 and progressed into his current leadership role.Outside of his role at Puma, he is president of the Federation of the European Sporting Goods Industry and a regular speaker at IP events. He told delegates at the EU Intellectual Property Office’s IP mediation conference in 2025: “My role is to protect the holy grail”, adding: “I don’t care who’s the CEO. It is about the company and the CEO might have a certain view—but I must ensure the distinctiveness, strength and reputation of our marks will last hopefully forever.”

Comments

“Few stand in the way of Puma’s Neil Narriman in his mission to protect the sportswear brand. Narriman’s approach is first and foremost business-focused.”

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