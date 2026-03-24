Meena Sayal

Comments

“Meena is responsible for all the intellectual property issues for Kantar. She provides excellent leadership with clarity and knowledge. She is constantly thinking about and working with external counsel on delivering improvements to the way IP rights are managed and how related services are provided.



“With Meena’s guidance and support, external counsel have established a way of working that follows clearly defined processes. The processes allow for clarity on the status of the trademark portfolio, on active matters, and on costs and budget which allows for fast and informed decision-making that can best support the objectives of protecting Kantar’s rights and supporting its business objectives. This results in a very close business partnership.”