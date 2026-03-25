Profile

Lara Doyle-van Huizen acts as IP legal counsel for Swedish multinational ready-to-assemble furniture conglomerate IKEA, based in the Netherlands.

Doyle-van Huizen’s team protects the iconic IKEA brand, designs and creative assets while supporting a consistent and effective global IP strategy.

The team is responsible for the global prosecution and enforcement of the IKEA trademarks and other IP rights.

Her role includes advising the business on marketing, communications, and sustainability-related matters, as well as educating and training internal teams on the regulatory compliant and responsible use of sustainability claims in marketing.

Doyle was previously an IP legal counsel at global mobility brand Bugaboo, advising on brand protection and product design rights. Earlier she practiced at Bird & Bird in trademarks, copyright, patents, domain names and unfair competition.

She served as chair of the Fashion Industry Group at the International Trademark Association (INTA). At INTA 2025 Doyle spoke on a panel exploring “Green claims and brand value: from talk to trust”.