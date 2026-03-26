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Julia Pike

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Key details

  • Job title: Global Head of IP
  • Organisation:Sandoz
  • Geography: Switzerland
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Julia Pike has served as global head of intellectual property at generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars company Sandoz since 2020. 

Pike has played a leading role in major biosimilars litigation in the US, including cases interpreting the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act that culminated in the landmark Sandoz v Amgen decision. 

Before joining Sandoz in 2008, she worked in private practice at Australian firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth and held in-house roles at Mayne Pharma and Hospira—building extensive expertise in global pharmaceutical IP litigation and strategy.


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