Profile

Julia Pike has served as global head of intellectual property at generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars company Sandoz since 2020.

Pike has played a leading role in major biosimilars litigation in the US, including cases interpreting the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act that culminated in the landmark Sandoz v Amgen decision.

Before joining Sandoz in 2008, she worked in private practice at Australian firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth and held in-house roles at Mayne Pharma and Hospira—building extensive expertise in global pharmaceutical IP litigation and strategy.